LOUISBURG — The Louisburg High School band performed its award-winning halftime show — the “Greatest Show” — in front of a large crowd Saturday, Oct. 26, at Wildcat Stadium.
The band performed the show under the stadium lights. After that performance concluded, the field lights were turned off and the band performed the show a second time in total darkness, with the student musicians illuminated by battery operated lights and glow sticks.
A fireworks display capped off the show on a beautiful fall evening.
