LOUISBURG — The Louisburg High School band performed its award-winning halftime show — the “Greatest Show” — in front of a large crowd Saturday, Oct. 26, at Wildcat Stadium.

The band performed the show under the stadium lights. After that performance concluded, the field lights were turned off and the band performed the show a second time in total darkness, with the student musicians illuminated by battery operated lights and glow sticks.

A fireworks display capped off the show on a beautiful fall evening.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.