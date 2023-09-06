Bull Creek BBQ, which operates a food truck, was Reserve Grand Champion in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship held during the Roots Festival. Bull Creek BBQ was also Best of Miami County for the fourth time. Pictured are Justin Bowman with his children, Lily and Ryan. Not pictured is his wife Renee, who was in Hawaii.
Brian, Mark and Steve from Overland Park put the finishing touches on their barbecue chicken for team Beaux Hawgs BBQ during the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship on Sunday, Aug. 27. Beaux Hawgs BBQ placed tenth overall.
Sam Peace, Bart Peace and Richard Calvoich of Team Thirsty get prepared Saturday, Aug. 26, for the Backyard Barbecue competition held during the Roots Festival. The competition was for beginners and featured the categories of chicken and ribs.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Trophies for first place in each category, grand champion, reserve grand champion and Best of Miami County are on display for the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship.
Ed Jenkins cuts up brisket Saturday, Aug. 26, preparing for the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship held Sunday, Aug. 27. He was part of the Evening Wood barbecue team.
Mike Hursey, owner of Casa Somerset, judges barbecue chicken at Town Square during the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship on Sunday, Aug. 27.
PAOLA — Brad Leighninger of the Branson, Mo.-based barbecue team Gettin’ Basted was looking to make history during Roots Festival weekend.
Leighninger planned to start the weekend competing at the Death’s Door BBQ event in Washington Island, Wis. The event was actually two separate barbecue competitions, one on Friday, Aug. 25, and another on Saturday, Aug. 26.
That created a unique opportunity for Leighninger, especially since the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship held during the Paola Roots Festival was moved to Sunday, Aug. 27, this year.
Looking to make history, Leighninger decided to try and win three barbecue competitions in one weekend.
“There’s not usually a competition on Friday, so we thought it would be fun to take on the challenge,” Leighninger said.
He got off to a good start by winning the Friday competition, but he came up just short on Saturday, when he took second place.
That didn’t stop him from packing up his supplies and taking the ferry off the island, as he prepared for a long 775-mile journey to Paola. He got back to the mainland around 3 p.m. Saturday, and he quickly departed.
“We got to Paola around 4 a.m. Sunday,” Leighninger said. “I slept about 45 minutes and then got to work. We cook hot and fast.”
The trip ended up being worthwhile, as Leighninger’s Gettin’ Basted team was named the grand champion of the Roots Festival competition with a total of 707.3828 points.
Leighninger got high scores in each category, including a perfect 180 in pork ribs, 176.5600 in chicken, 175.4172 in pork, and 175.4056 in brisket.
He didn’t stick around for the awards ceremony though.
“I drove home and went to bed,” said Leighninger, who is planning to open a couple of additional restaurants in Branson soon. There are already Gettin’ Basted restaurants in Branson, Springfield, Mo., and Nixa, Mo.
A familiar face took home second place and the reserve champion title during the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship held during the Paola Roots Festival.
Justin Bowman of the Paola-based Bull Creek BBQ team finished in second place at the competition for the second time, and he won the Best of Miami County trophy for the fourth time.
Justin and his wife Renee operate the Bull Creek BBQ food truck in Miami County, and they also participate in competitions together. Earlier this year, the Bowmans won the Olathe BBQ Championship, which qualified them for the American Royal at the end of September.
Justin said his barbecue is not too spicy or sweet.
“I try not to go overboard either way,” he said. “I want it to be middle of the road.”
The Bowmans agree that knowing how to cook the meat and for how long is more important than any secret recipe.
“If the tenderness is good, then the taste will be there,” Justin said.
The Bowmans have participated in six barbecue competitions so far this year, and they’ll continue to try and hit as many as they can in the Midwest region.
Although, if he keeps it up, Justin may need to find a new place to display his trophies besides on a shelf in his workshop.
“I might have to build some more shelves,” he joked.
Other barbecue teams in the top 10 during the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship were: Finger Leikam Good, third; Fergolicious BBQ, fourth; Parts R Smokin, fifth; Man Meat BBQ, sixth; Meat Rushmore, seventh; Pork Pullers, eighth; Royal Smoke, ninth; and Beaux Hawgs BBQ, tenth.
For the first time, there also was a Backyard Barbecue competition, which took place Saturday, Aug. 26, during Roots Festival. The event was for beginners and featured the categories of chicken and ribs.
The grand champion of the Backyard Barbecue competition was Bushwood BBQ, and the reserve grand champion was Smoke This Drink That BBQ.
