A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation.
Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
While units were responding at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, a fire engine from Spring Hill reported smoke from the barn fire was visible from its station.
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan reported to county commissioners Wednesday, July 27, the blaze occurred within the boundaries of Miami County Fire District No. 2, which has a service agreement with the Johnson County fire district.
In addition to the barn, a 15-foot by 30-foot outbuilding and a 15-foot by 25-foot outbuilding were also on fire, and power lines were down. The blaze touched off several grass fires.
Whelan reported additional resources and firefighters were needed due to the heat and the number of outbuildings and grass fires to be extinguished.
Firefighters from the Paola Fire Department, the Olathe Fire Department and the Wellsville fire district responded to the scene, as well as Miami County Emergency Medical Services, Johnson County Med-Act, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and one officer from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
Whelan said 49 first responders were on the scene: 36 firefighters, nine EMS personnel and four law enforcement officers. Equipment included seven fire engines, one ladder truck, two brush units, two ambulances and one rehab unit.
The fire was reported at 12:21 p.m. and the first engine arrived on the scene nine minutes later at 12:30 p.m., followed closely by the second engine and first tender at 12:31 p.m. By 12:39, three engines and three tenders carrying water were on the scene, Whelan reported.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said the quick response time and resources available to fight the fire showed the value of having an agreement with First District No. 1 of Johnson County to serve Miami County Fire District No. 2.
Whelan said four tenders supplied 41,000 gallons of water. The closest fire hydrant was located a half mile from the scene, and the water supply was never disrupted.
One firefighter was treated for a heat-related illness but was not transported to the hospital, Whelan reported.
Whelan said firefighters did a good job of containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to a nearby residence on the property. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Whelan confirmed in an email Monday, Aug. 1.
Whelan said the structures and vehicles were not insured, and the cost of the damage had not been determined.
