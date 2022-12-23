221228_mr_county_attorney_01

LOUISBURG — J. Colin Reynolds will be the new Miami County Attorney.

During a Miami County Republican Party convention Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Louisburg Senior Center, precinct delegates voted 32-12 to select Reynolds, an assistant county attorney in Barton County, over current Deputy Miami County Attorney Sarah Stewart. Both are registered Republicans and were the only nominees.

