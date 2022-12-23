LOUISBURG — J. Colin Reynolds will be the new Miami County Attorney.
During a Miami County Republican Party convention Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Louisburg Senior Center, precinct delegates voted 32-12 to select Reynolds, an assistant county attorney in Barton County, over current Deputy Miami County Attorney Sarah Stewart. Both are registered Republicans and were the only nominees.
Reynolds will succeed former County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder, who recently was appointed by the governor to a judgeship position with the 6th Judicial District which serves Miami, Linn and Bourbon counties.
Reynolds, a Kansas native who grew up in Topeka, graduated from the Washburn University School of Law in 2016. He spent one year as a prosecutor in the Seward County Attorney’s Office in Liberal, Kan., and the past five years as a prosecutor in the Barton County Attorney’s Office in Great Bend, Kan.
Stewart graduated from the University of Missouri, Kansas City School of Law in 2007. She has 15 years of experience as an attorney, including serving as a prosecutor in Johnson and Miami counties.
She has spent the past four years as a prosecutor with the Miami County Attorney’s Office. As deputy county attorney, Stewart has run the office in the county attorney’s absence and was involved in the recent budgeting process.
Both candidates were given an opportunity to speak during the convention Thursday.
Stewart said the Miami County Attorney’s Office has an excellent staff and it has been her pleasure to work there, and she spoke highly of the people of Miami County and the law enforcement community.
She said the county attorney’s staff supports her nomination for the county attorney position.
“When I went to law school, I wanted to be a prosecutor,” Stewart said. “I wanted to work with victims of crime to get them the best outcomes. What I bring to this office is an understanding of Miami County and an understanding of the people and the agencies that the county attorney’s office works with.
“I will do everything in my power to make this as smooth a transition as possible,” she said.
Reynolds has been active in the Republican Party while an undergraduate at Kansas State University and was instrumental in founding the Washburn Law Republicans to provide a conservative voice within the law school community, he said.
Most recently, he was the Barton County chair for Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson’s campaign for the state treasurer’s office. Sen. Tyson was in attendance to offer her support for Reynolds.
“I’m a conservative, and that means rules have to matter,” Reynolds said. “There’s been a push from certain sides to lighten sentences, give more opportunities and it’s the general public that pays for that.”
Reynolds noted that the Barton County and Miami County attorney offices have the same number of attorneys.
“According to the most recent numbers I’ve looked at, there’s been about 250 criminal cases filed here this year,” Reynolds said of Miami County. “In Barton County, with the same number of attorneys, we’ve filed almost 500.”
Both candidates stressed the importance of being able to work with law enforcement agencies and to cultivate those partnerships.
The candidates had different opinions, though, on how politics should factor in the county attorney role, when asked to describe their legal and political philosophies and how those philosophies would guide their work as a county attorney.
“I have not been as active, certainly not as active as Mr. Reynolds, in the political world,” Stewart said. “I have worked for four county and district attorneys, all of them were Republicans. I have the upmost respect for each of them. Seeing how they bring their policies and their beliefs and apply them as much as they could to the law, and the commonality they brought to the office, that is the type of office I want to run.
Stewart, who handles the general felony caseload for the local county attorney’s office, said the county attorney’s role is very focused.
“I will tell you though that the county attorney’s office, while an elected position, is not a position that can advocate for certain political beliefs,” she said. “We are very restricted on what we are allowed to do.”
Reynolds, who said he would bring a conservative perspective to the office, respectfully disagreed with Stewart.
“As a prosecutor, I think politics has to be part of your job,” Reynolds said. “We have to be able to work with our legislative partners because they give us the tools. If we have an issue with sentencing, we have to be able to go to them and lobby them to change it. If there’s a problem with a statute, we have to potentially point out this problem, suggest a fix and push our legislators to make that fix.
“The prosecutor’s office is very easy to become reactive, to just wait and let the problems come,” he said. “But an important part of the job is to identify those problems and getting them addressed before people are hurt.”
Stewart, who was nominated by County Planning Director Teresa Reeves, said she would not make promises to the delegates she could not keep.
“Our office is not allowed to pursue political agendas,” she said. “We have lobbying groups that do that for us to work on those needs. Ms. Sweeney-Reeder works very closely with that group, advocating for these changes that are needed for the prosecution of criminals.
Stewart said what she could promise is that she has always wanted to be a prosecutor.
“My heart is in prosecution,” Stewart said. “This is where I want to be, and I will do the best that I can, working with the staff and the law enforcement agencies to have the best outcome for our community.”
Reynolds’ name will be forwarded to Gov. Laura Kelly for appointment, said Dakotah Parshall, chairman of the county’s Republican Party who also served as chair for the convention.
Parshall said the governor will have until Jan. 2 to make the appointment. If she doesn’t take action before that date, the appointment would become automatic.
When asked by one of the delegates why he wanted to move to Miami County, Reynolds said he is looking forward to the opportunity to return to eastern Kansas where he grew up and where he would be closer to his family.
He already is familiar with some of the people in the area, including one of the county’s young Republican leaders, Doug Shane, a Louisburg resident who met Reynolds while both men were active in the Republican Party at K-State.
Shane nominated Reynolds for the county attorney position.
Reynolds said Miami County is a place where he could gladly spend the rest of his career.
“This is a part of the state where I want to be,” Reynolds said. “This is the type of community I want to be in. This is where I think I can settle down, start a family and build a life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.