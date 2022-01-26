LOUISBURG — The final two contestants in the Louisburg Middle School spelling bee went back-and-forth for five rounds before a winner could be determined.
LMS seventh-grader Max Bauer won the bee by correctly spelling the championship word “professional” on Friday, Jan. 21, at the middle school.
Eighth-grader Wyatt Heien was runner-up. Both boys will represent LMS at the county bee in February at Paola Middle School, said Leigh Vosseler, LMS seventh grade Language Arts teacher who oversees the spelling bee.
During the five rounds, the two finalists tackled given words “technique,” “dutifully,” “mournful,” “emboldened,” “contessa” and “sustenance” before Max emerged the champion.
