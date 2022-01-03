A familiar face has taken the helm of the Miami County Health Department.
Christena Beer has been named the new Miami County Health Director. She previously served the health department as assistant health director and nurse epidemiologist.
Beer is replacing longtime Miami County Health Director Rita McKoon. McKoon and fellow health department employee Ann Yackle retired in December after a combined 78 years of service to the county.
Beer was announced as the new health director at the Dec. 29 Miami County Commission meeting.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve Miami County in this capacity,” Beer said.
Commission Chairman Rob Roberts expressed his support of Beer and asked her to keep them up to date on the needs of the health department via a monthly meeting.
“It’s important for you and your staff to know we have your back,” Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.