It’s Kansas Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 7-11), and Miami County residents likely heard the statewide tornado safety drill that was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Fleming said Miami County has 15 storm sirens, but he emphasized that, like all storm sirens, they are designed to be heard outdoors and not necessarily indoors.
In addition, the county also can set off four storm sirens in the city limits of Louisburg. The city of Paola has nine storm sirens, and Osawatomie has four, and those cities control their own sirens.
Fleming said the sirens have been strategically placed throughout the county in areas where people are likely to gather outside, such as campgrounds at Hillsdale Lake and mobile home parks. They are also located in rural communities, such as Hillsdale, Block, Fontana, Beagle and Bucyrus.
Tornadoes were down once again in 2021. A total of 37 tornadoes occurred in the state last year, and that’s after only 17 tornadoes were reported in 2020. Both numbers are down significantly from the 89 tornadoes reported in the state in 2019 and 10-year average of 71 tornadoes per year. The 30-year average is 86 tornadoes, according to the annual severe weather awareness packet provided by the state Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service and Kansas Emergency Management Association.
Most of the tornadoes occurred in western and south-central Kansas, and there were none reported in Miami or Linn counties. There was one reported in Johnson County.
A majority of the tornadoes (18) occurred in May, including a stretch between May 24 and May 26, when separate tornado outbreaks resulted in a total of 12 tornadoes and damage to at least one town. The strongest was an EF-2 tornado that occurred March 13 in Gray County, according to the packet.
Since 1950, there have been 21 tornadoes reported in Miami County, resulting in 10 injuries and four fatalities. The deaths are believed to be associated with the Ruskin Heights tornado that devastated the Spring Hill area in May 1957.
The most recent tornado in Miami County was an EF-0 that ripped through the Block area in the early morning hours of April 29, 2019.
The tornado damaged Trinity Lutheran Church and some surrounding homes.
During Severe Weather Awareness Week, local residents are encouraged to review their own safety procedures to make sure they and their family members remain safe during weather emergencies.
Fleming recommends families have a plan of action for their home and establish a safe place that includes items like a battery-operated radio and shoes.
He also reiterated that community members can’t always rely on immediate assistance following a disaster, which is why it is important to be prepared.
Part of that preparation is information, and Fleming encourages local residents to sign up for the county’s emergency notification system called Everbridge. Residents can sign up for the service by going to https://bit.ly/2Xw1XJT.
In the past, local officials have used the high-speed system to simultaneously alert up to thousands of residents when an emergency occurs, such as flood evacuation notices, tornado warnings, threatening thunderstorms, missing-child alerts or to be aware of a manhunt taking place in their area.
Cell phone users should already be receiving Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) unless they have modified the settings on their phone.
Fleming also suggests that cell phone users download multiple weather apps to get reports from different sources, and he suggests using an app that tracks your location, rather than one based on a zip code.
