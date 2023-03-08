It’s Kansas Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 6-10), and Miami County residents likely heard the statewide tornado safety drill that was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Fleming said Miami County has 15 storm sirens, but he emphasized that, like all storm sirens, they are designed to be heard outdoors and not necessarily indoors.
In addition, the county also can set off four storm sirens in the city limits of Louisburg. The city of Paola has nine storm sirens, and Osawatomie has four, and those cities control their own sirens.
Fleming said the sirens have been strategically placed throughout the county in areas where people are likely to gather outside, such as campgrounds at Hillsdale Lake and mobile home parks. They are also located in rural communities, such as Hillsdale, Block, Fontana, Beagle and Bucyrus.
Tornado Statistics
Tornadoes were up in 2022, with there being 56 reported throughout the state compared to 37 tornadoes in 2021 and 17 in 2020. All of those totals are down significantly from the 89 tornadoes reported in the state in 2019 and 10-year average of 67 tornadoes per year. The 30-year average is 85 tornadoes, according to the annual severe weather awareness packet provided by the state Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service and Kansas Emergency Management Association.
Two tornadoes were reported in Miami County in 2022, and both were EF-0 tornadoes that touched down in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 8. EF-0 is the weakest tornado rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
The first tornado formed near Hillsdale at 1:21 a.m. June 8 and traveled southeast for 9.74 miles before dissipating south of Louisburg at 1:35 a.m. It had an estimated peak wind speed of 85 miles per hour with a maximum width of 75 yards, according to the National Weather Service.
The second tornado formed near Wagstaff at 1:24 a.m. June 8 and traveled southeast for 9.55 miles before dissipating southeast of Louisburg near Drexel, Mo., at 1:37 a.m. It had an estimated peak wind speed of 85 miles per hour with a maximum width of 75 yards, according to the National Weather Service.
The Louisburg Cider Mill was in the path of one of the tornadoes, and the business lost a large tree near its front entrance. There also was damage to a sign at the back of the stage area, a covered awning was ripped away, a rooftop air conditioner overturned and other large trees on the property were damaged. There also was extensive damage to the family farm portion of the business, including a structure in the pumpkin patch and a grain bin.
The tornadoes also damaged a group of about three homes near the southwest corner of 295th Street and Metcalf Road south of Louisburg. No injuries were reported.
The strongest tornado to impact Kansas in 2022 was an EF-3 that touched down in Sedgwick and Butler counties on April 29. June was the busiest month for tornadoes last year, with 22 touching down in Kansas, according to the severe weather awareness packet.
Since 1950, there have been 23 tornadoes reported in Miami County, resulting in 10 injuries and four fatalities. The deaths are believed to be associated with the Ruskin Heights tornado that devastated the Spring Hill area in May 1957.
Besides the two tornadoes last year, the most recent tornado in Miami County was an EF-0 that ripped through the Block area in the early morning hours of April 29, 2019. That tornado damaged Trinity Lutheran Church and some surrounding homes.
Be Prepared
During Severe Weather Awareness Week, local residents are encouraged to review their own safety procedures to make sure they and their family members remain safe during weather emergencies.
Fleming recommends families have a plan of action for their home and establish a safe place that includes items like a battery-operated radio and shoes.
He also reiterated that community members can’t always rely on immediate assistance following a disaster, which is why it is important to be prepared.
Part of that preparation is information, and Fleming encourages local residents to sign up for the county’s emergency notification system called Everbridge. Residents can sign up for the service by going to https://bit.ly/2Xw1XJT.
In the past, local officials have used the high-speed system to simultaneously alert up to thousands of residents when an emergency occurs, such as flood evacuation notices, tornado warnings, threatening thunderstorms, missing-child alerts or to be aware of a manhunt taking place in their area.
Cell phone users should already be receiving Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) unless they have modified the settings on their phone.
Fleming also suggests that cell phone users download multiple weather apps to get reports from different sources, and he suggests using an app that tracks your location, rather than one based on a zip code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.