LOUISBURG — Not everyone will know his name, but they could never forget his enthusiasm and joy for life if they have ever met the man riding his three-wheel bicycle around town.
Kelly Hash, sporting his broad shoulders and welcoming smile, is a mainstay in Louisburg.
He works out every day, seven days a week at the Louisburg Athletic Club.
Hash stops in at the Louisburg Senior Center five days a week, arriving early to help set up and staying late to pick up the trash and wipe down the tables.
Hash could be bitter over the hand he was dealt in life, but that is not his style. He lost sight in his left eye and has some vision loss in his right eye when a pop vending machine fell on him when he was 8 years old. Has also has an injured right arm and hand.
Now, 54 years later, none of that keeps Hash from doing what he loves to do — riding his bicycle and visiting with his friends at the Louisburg Senior Center and Louisburg Athletic Club. Hash will ride his bicycle anywhere from eight to nine miles on the week days and as many as 15 miles on the weekend.
Hash moved to Louisburg 15 years ago. His passion is people and sharing his love for life with them.
“It gives me something to do,” Hash said. “I like helping people, too. I like coming here to the senior center to see people.”
Hash said staying busy and riding the bicycle gets him out of the house.
“I love people,” he said. “That is why I come here and to the gym, that and to stay healthy.”
Hash is a breath of fresh air when he walks into the room, said Mary Asher, who eats and plays bingo at the Louisburg Senior Center with her husband Ken.
“He is such an amazing person,” Mary said. “He always has a smile on his face.”
Hash devotes a lot of his time to making others happy, she said.
“He comes here early to help trim the bushes,” Asher said. “He takes out the trash. He cheers everyone up at lunch. Then he cleans up and helps clear the dishes.
“Nothing seems to knock him down,” she said. “Not everyone in his shoes would be as nice and enthusiastic as he is, with such a wonderful attitude. The man is happy all of the time. He is just great.”
Hash is part of the Louisburg Senior Center family, said Wayne Graul, assistant director.
“Kelly is great,” he said. “He is always willing to do anything to help. He is always smiling.
“Everyone in town knows him,” Graul said. “They might not know his name, but they know him. Kelly rides his bicycle all over town.”
Asher said Hash just lifts up everyone he meets.
“He is an inspiration,” she said.
