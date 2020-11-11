Democrat Joe Biden is poised to become the country’s next president.
Several news outlets, including the Associated Press, NBC News, CNN and others, called the presidential race Saturday, Nov. 7, for Biden.
The AP on Saturday called Biden the winner in Pennsylvania, giving him more than the 270 electoral votes that are needed to win the presidency. Later, the AP also declared Biden the winner in Nevada, pushing the former vice president’s electoral vote count to 290 to Trump’s 214 electoral votes. Other national outlets joined the AP on Saturday in calling Pennsylvania and Nevada for Biden.
By late Saturday, only three states remained undecided, according to the AP. Trump looked ready to claim victory in North Carolina and Alaska, but those additional 18 electoral votes would leave him well short of claiming victory. Meanwhile, Biden held a slim lead in Georgia.
President-elect Biden said in his victory speech Saturday night that he looked to unify the nation, “This is the time to heal America.”
Sen. Kamala Harris of California looked to become the highest-ranking woman in the nation’s history as vice president, the Washington Post reported.
Unofficial results on Saturday also showed Biden leading the popular vote with over 75.4 million votes, compared to Trump’s more than 70.9 million votes.
As of early Monday, Nov. 9, President Trump had refused to concede the race, and he has taken legal action to challenge vote totals in several battleground states.
Trump easily won in Kansas and in Miami County. The president received 752,903 votes (56 percent) to Biden’s 551,144 votes (41 percent) to lock up the Sunflower State’s six electoral votes. Trump received 68.6 percent of the vote in Miami County.
Two Republicans won big in Miami County in the races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives 3 seats.
But only one will be advancing to Washington, D.C.
U.S. Senate
Republican Roger Marshall defeated Democrat Barbara Bollier 711,069 votes (53 percent) to 552,952 votes (44 percent) to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts.
Marshall received 65 percent of the votes cast in the race in Miami County.
U.S. House
Miami County voters strongly supported Republican challenger Amanda Adkins to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. Adkins received 67 percent of the vote in Miami County but lost her bid to defeat the incumbent lawmaker when all votes were counted across the 643 precincts in Kansas that are represented by the U.S. House 3 seat.
Davids retained her seat by beating Adkins 212,604 votes (53 percent) to 174,163 votes (44 percent).
