The world’s largest steam engine will once again be visiting Miami County, but this time it will be stopping in Paola.
Union Pacific’s historic “Big Boy” steam locomotive No. 4014 last visited Miami County back in 2019 when it stopped in Osawatomie during a “Great Race” tour that was commemorating the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.
This time, Paola will be one of several stops on a tour designed to celebrate railroad heritage and the communities Union Pacific serves, according to a news release.
The steam engine is scheduled to stop at the Peoria Street crossing in Paola at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and depart at noon.
The brief stop is one of several scheduled to take place between Aug. 5 and Sept. 7.
“No. 4014 will leave the Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyo., August 5, making brief whistle-stops in communities across Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming,” the release states.
The Wyoming Steam Shop is where the steam engine was restored over a period of several years. It had previously been retired for six decades.
“Weighing in at 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president — Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer.
