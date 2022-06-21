LOUISBURG — Dozens of cyclists wheeled past Ron Weers Park at Louisburg Lake on Saturday, June 18, as they neared the finish of the annual Biking Across Kansas (BAK) ride.
The eight-day, 512-mile bicycle tour across the state, from the Colorado border to the Missouri border, began Friday, June 10, and finished Saturday with a wrap-up in Louisburg.
While the lake park on Metcalf Road wasn’t the final stopping point, some cyclists paused anyway to take photographs as the community’s annual finishing derby was taking place a short distance away at water’s edge.
“It’s really not a race, it’s kind of an endurance ride,” said James Adams of Wichita, who was participating in his fourth BAK event. “It was very hot and windy at the beginning the first few days. In the middle of the overall ride the wind died down, but the humidity and hills increased.”
Adams said the heat was a constant challenge for cyclists throughout the journey.
“Yesterday, in Ottawa it was 97 with a feels-like temperature of 109,” Adams said Saturday at Ron Weers Park. “We’ve been struggling with the heat.”
The first BAK event took place in 1975 and served as a precursor for the Kansas section of the official “Bikecentennial ‘76” cross-country route. Founded by Larry and Norma Christie of Wichita, BAK has grown throughout the years. The ride usually features about 800 cyclists.
The routes change yearly and have covered nearly every corner of the state, according to the organization.
This year’s stopping points including the Kansas communities of Syracuse, Garden City, Spearville, St. John, Hutchinson, Hillsboro, Olpe, Ottawa and Louisburg.
The final 47-mile leg from Ottawa to the Missouri border included a detour across 311th Street in Miami County and then up Metcalf Road so cyclists could avoid road construction taking place on Kansas Highway 68.
The annual statewide trek promotes health and wellness through bicycling as well as the history and beauty of Kansas, according to the BAK organization’s website.
Cyclist Kendrick Clay of Andover said he was biking to raise awareness of the tornado that tore through his community April 29. The EF-5 twister just missed his home. According to news accounts, the tornado killed more than a dozen people and damaged more than 1,000 buildings over a 13-mile stretch, including causing extensive damage to the local YMCA.
Not all of the cyclists were from out of town.
Kara and David Raetzel of Louisburg said this was their first BAK.
The Raetzels have done other rides, but when they found out the event was ending in Louisburg this year, the couple said they couldn’t pass up the chance to participate.
