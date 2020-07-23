Paola residents Clifford Blackmore and Samantha Poetter will face each other in the Aug. 4 Republican primary for the state House District 6 seat.
Rep. Jene Vickrey, a Louisburg Republican, chose not to seek reelection after holding the office for the past 28 years.
The Miami County Republic asked the candidates questions about their priorities and how they would tackle key issues.
Here, in alphabetical order, are the two candidates’ responses.
Name: Clifford Blackmore
Age: 43
Occupation: Publisher
Family: Wife, Carla. Three children, Elsie, Emmit and Elicia
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
Protecting and saving small businesses that have been impacted by COVID. Term limits to help break the grip that the establishment has on legislation moving through the House. Getting some kind of pro-life amendment to the voters.
What is your opinion about how the governor and the Legislature have handled the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
I am disturbed by how this whole thing has become politicized. The Legislature should have stayed in session, they were elected to do a job and they abrogated their responsibility. In response the governor overstepped her bounds by some of her executive orders — especially the one demanding that churches close. This would have been a great time for our elected leaders to work together for the common good and they chose not to.
What strategies would you implement to get Kansans working again and put the economy back on track?
One strategy was already attempted. Governor Kelly vetoed a bill the Kansas House of Representatives adopted, Senate Substitute for H.B. 2619 on a vote of 114 to 3. This bill would have incentivized low-cost credit for Kansas businesses in two ways: 1) by establishing an economic recovery linked deposit loan program allowing the state, through the Kansas State Treasurer’s office, to partner with all types of lenders with the goal of providing reduced interest rates to all types of small businesses, and 2) by establishing a targeted tax deduction that would have enabled banks to lower interest rates for Kansans seeking agricultural real estate loans and single family home loans in rural Kansas. This money had already been sitting in a state account for a couple of years not being used.
The second thing I would like to see is a sales tax holiday on food and other household items to help spur spending and give some relief to those who are out of work.
Do you think Kansas Highway 68 needs to be widened to four lanes? If so, how would you address the issue as a legislator to ensure the expansion remains in the state’s transportation plan and funding is secured to make it a reality?
Many of us have lost someone that we know due to tragic accidents on K-68. A four-lane expansion would not only alleviate safety issues but could have a huge economic impact on the county as well. It is going to take continued pressure on KDOT to make sure that the expansion is front and center. We have a lot of competing voices for what is going to be a stressed budget situation for the next session. I look forward to working with our county and city officials to have a united voice calling for this much needed project to commence. It takes a team effort to move these kinds of large projects along.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
I could talk about how I believe life begins at conception. I could speak to you about my belief in the right to defend one’s life and family with the Second Amendment. I could talk about how I believe in a small and efficient government that stays out of the way and allows people to truly pursue happiness; and protects their ability to seek it through our law enforcement community. After all, less government leads to more liberty.
But, I want to talk about what makes me stand out.
I am not seeking to make a career out of politics. My motivation is to have a better state to raise my children in. I am here to truly serve the voters of this district. I was raised on a farm that my great-grandfather purchased here in Miami County; and at an early age, I learned the value of hard work, big dreams and doing things the honest way. I won’t give you fancy slogans or lofty promises. What I will give the voters is my commitment to hard work, honesty and integrity. It’s the way I run my business, it’s the way I live my life. It’s what I expect from my children. If I don’t do a great job, I haven’t let myself down; I have let all of you down. That will not happen. Thank you for your vote on August 4th.
Name: Samantha M. Poetter
Age: 33
Occupation: Consultant
Family: Son — Maverick (5), Fiancé — Dakotah Parshall
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
Pass the Constitutional Amendment protecting the Sanctity of Life.
Cut the bureaucratic red tape, burdensome regulations, high property tax and utility rates that hold businesses back and prevent new ones from coming into our county and state.
Get our economy back on track, which includes balancing the state budget and take the tax burden off of hard-working Kansans.
What is your opinion about how the governor and the Legislature have handled the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Mostly, I am disappointed in Governor Kelly’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Creating Executive Orders and mandates is not the way to handle an unprecedented situation. Whether some decisions were the correct ones or not, the way in which they were executed created fear all across the board. Her decision to lead by force rather than leading by example has caused more turmoil in our state than needed.
Rather than focusing on solutions to help Kansans find a way to make it through the pandemic safely and with as little economic loss as possible — we saw executive order after executive order. Closing schools early, forcing non-essential businesses to close and forcing churches to shut their doors, all while keeping abortion clinics open and failing to ensure unemployment benefits were properly dispersed.
Kansas is not a one size fits all state. We have 105 counties, with over half of our population concentrated in less than five of them. Closing our businesses, our schools, and forcing a one size fits all solution is not in the best interests of hard-working Kansans and their families.
That said, while the solution was not perfect, I am grateful the Legislature passed House Bill 2016 during special session. HB 2016 put limitations on the governor’s authority during an emergency declaration. Which put the Executive Order requiring masks in the hands of the County Commissioners and her Executive Order forcing schools to remain closed until after Labor Day in the hands of the State Board of Education.
What strategies would you implement to get Kansans working again and put the economy back on track?
Getting Kansans back to work and our economy back on track means putting an end to government overreach, burdensome regulations, and unconstitutional mandates. We need to let the free market do its job and allow for people to make their own choices on what is best for themselves and their family.
Moving forward, we need to start with a balanced budget that cuts spending rather than raising taxes.
The fact is that we can cut the budget without cutting school funding or cutting key infrastructure. A few years ago, the Legislature had a study done on the budget to find areas they can cut, but special interests in Topeka worked to prevent funding cuts to pet projects that are not in the best interest of Kansans. Rather than finding areas to cut in the budget, the state of Kansas has opted to raise taxes both on the state and local level. This trend cannot continue.
Kansas has some of the highest sales tax and property tax in the nation, as well as the highest electric rates in the region — hard-working Kansans cannot afford another tax increase. We need to stop forcing hard-working Kansans to cut their own budget just so the government doesn’t have to cut theirs.
Do you think Kansas Highway 68 needs to be widened to four lanes? If so, how would you address the issue as a legislator to ensure the expansion remains in the state’s transportation plan and funding is secured to make it a reality?
We must address the issues we face with Kansas Highway 68, which has been pushed to the backburner for well over a decade now. The tragic loss of life we have seen over the years has hit our community hard and cannot continue.
The Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), which was passed by the 2020 Legislature, incorporates plans from delayed T-Works projects as well as additional plans for the expansion of K-68. Another key component of IKE addresses the broadband issue we face in rural areas. The “preservation plus” portion of IKE authorizes technology elements, such as laying broadband fiber.
Infrastructure and public safety are a top priority of mine, which is why I will diligently work to defend and ensure that the funding allocated in IKE for highway projects is secured. If elected, I will fight to ensure that the funding is secured to expand K-68 and that the expansion process allows for input from Miami County residents.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
As a mom and lifelong Kansan, the future of our state is extremely important to me. I am 100 percent pro-life, will always defend our Second Amendment rights, and will work to reduce the size and scope of government.
I am a lifelong Kansan and grew up here in rural Miami County. Growing up working at my family’s restaurant, I learned the value of hard work and gained a deep appreciation for our community.
After majoring in Political Science with a minor in Statistics at Kansas State University, I served as Communications Director for the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. I also served three terms as Secretary of the Kansas State Rifle Association, am an alumna of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service Series, and have worked to prevent even further overturning of key pro-life legislation by the Kansas Supreme Court.
What sets me apart going into the primary election is that if elected, I will be able to get right to work. There will not be a learning curve and special interests will not be able to influence the way I vote. My resume speaks for itself; I have and always will fight for conservative values — putting the needs of hard-working Kansans first.
Considering the current trajectory of our state, sending someone to Topeka who can hit the ground running is more important than ever. Kansans deserve someone they can count to fight for our values and way of life. It is time for more God, and less government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.