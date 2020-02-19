PAOLA — Music on the Square and the Paola Farmers Market — two summer staples on Paola’s Park Square — will be combined into one event this summer thanks to a partnership of local organizations.
The Miami County Arts Coalition, Paola Lions Club and Discover Historic Paola have joined together to create the new event, which is called Music and the Market, according to a news release.
The new event will take place Saturday evenings in the summer starting at 6 p.m. from May 16 until Aug. 22.
“We think this partnership will increase attendance for both of the events and make our market unique and preferable to other neighboring towns’ markets,” organizers said in the release. “Our goal for Music and the Market is to provide local farmers and citizens a way to come together for fresh local produce, while listening to local musicians and taking advantage of our beautiful town Square.”
Previously, the Paola Farmers Market took place on Saturday mornings during the summer, and Music on the Square took place Saturday evenings.
Debbie Duncan and Vickie Vetter-Scruggs worked together to organize the farmers market since it was revived in 2010, but last year it was announced that they were handing over the reins to the new Discover Historic Paola Group. Renee Bowman of Bull Creek BBQ has taken a lead role in the planning process.
A kickoff meeting for Music and the Market will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Little Town, located at 117 S. Pearl St. in Paola. For more information, email Bowman at renee.bowman@discover historicpaola.com.
Farmers who are interested in selling at the market are encouraged to register online for the season at www.paolafarmers market.org.
Discover Historic Paola is a volunteer organization of like-minded business owners who meet weekly and are working toward making Paola a place that inspires neighborhood experiences, becomes an incubator for local entrepreneurs, encourages businesses to offer socially-conscious local products and services, and fosters social engagement through innovate activities, according to the news release.
To learn more about Discover Historic Paola, contact Scott Shappell at scott.shappell@discover historicpaola.com.
For more information about the Miami County Arts Coalition, email lacy@mcdancemovement.com.
For Lions Club information, email jasondtowne@gmail.com.
