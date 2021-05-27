PAOLA — The Knights of Columbus have organized a blood drive to take place Friday, May 28, at the Holy Trinity Catholic School cafeteria in Paola.
The blood drive will last from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the school, which is located at 601 E. Chippewa St.
Officials from the Community Blood Center will be conducting the drive.
To schedule an appointment, go online to savealifenow.org/group and enter the group code: CBWG.
For more details, contact Chris Guenther at (913) 731-9001 or christopherguen ther@yahoo.com.
