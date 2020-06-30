The Paola Lions Club and Community Blood Center are teaming up to offer a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the Paola Fire Department.
The building is located at 19 E. Peoria St., and the blood drive will take place in the large and small training rooms.
Appointments are strongly recommended, and potential donors can schedule one by going online to donate.savealifenow.org and typing in the 66071 ZIP Code to find the Paola Community blood drive.
Potential donors can also schedule an appointment by contacting Kim Clark at (816) 315-1389 or kclark@cbckc.org; or Jason Towne at (913) 594-8311 or paolalionsclub@gmail.com.
“As hospitals begin to ramp up their operations, our local blood supply must increase as well,” blood drive organizers stated in a news release. “Our blood supply has never been lower...less than a two-day inventory.”
Donors are asked to wear a face mask while attending the drive and to bring a photo ID or donor ID card.
No one should donate who has experienced symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing within the past 14 days, according to the release.
