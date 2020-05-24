As regions reopen and hospitals return to elective surgeries, Community Blood Center (CBC) is issuing an urgent request for blood donors.
A Louisburg Community Blood Drive has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Fox Hall in downtown Louisburg, according to a CBC news release.
The need for blood has rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels, but the blood supply is dangerously low, CBC representatives said.
“The blood supply is a critical part of our healthcare system. It is imperative for healthy individuals to come in and donate blood so that it’s available to those in need,” said Kim Peck, the CBC’s senior executive director. “At this unprecedented time, this is one thing you can do to help someone who desperately needs it.”
Appointments are required for the blood drive, as walk-ins will not be accepted at this time, according to CBC. To schedule an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: EG11 or call (816) 315-1389.
Donors are asked to wear a mask to their appointment or one will be provided to them upon arrival, as part of CBC’s precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19, according to the release.
In addition, temperatures of donors and staff will be checked at the door. Individuals are not eligible to donate if they are experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms, according to the release.
Additional information is available at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.