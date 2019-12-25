PAOLA — For many years, Larry McGee helped the Paola Lions Club host a local winter blood drive to support the Community Blood Center.
Now, as the Lions Club prepares to host the first drive since McGee passed away in May, officials are hoping community members will step up and choose to donate blood in his honor.
The blood drive is scheduled to take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, inside the foyer of First Presbyterian Church at 110 E. Peoria St.
To schedule an appointment, go online to savealifenow.org/group and enter the group code: HL.
For additional details, contact Debbi Duncan at (913) 370-6855.
Or via email at debbi.r.duncan@gmail.com.
For medical eligibility questions, call 1 (800) 688-0900.
Community Blood Center is the primary provider of blood and blood components to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the Kansas City area.
“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments,” said Kim Peck, senior executive director of Community Blood Center. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and firefighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”
