Local community members have a couple of upcoming opportunities to give the gift of life by donating blood.
Tri-Ko, Inc.’s annual American Red Cross Blood Drive is set to take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Tri-Ko training room at 301 First St. in Osawatomie.
In order to schedule an appointment, call 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767), or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: TriKo.
Spring Hill High School is also hosting a blood drive through the Community Blood Center.
The blood drive is scheduled to take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Spring Hill High School upper gym, located at 19701 Ridgeview Road.
In order to schedule an appointment, call (913) 592-7167 or visit savealifenow.org/group and enter the code: NL.
