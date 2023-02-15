When Bob Allen thinks back on his more than 38 years of work serving as a soil conservation technician, he realizes it’s the relationships he’s formed with local farmers and landowners that he cherishes the most.
“I’ve met a lot of good people,” Bob said.
He’s also traversed much of Miami County as he’s worked to help farmers through his role with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, working in cooperation with the Miami County Conservation District.
“I’ve gathered a lot of Miami County soil on the bottom of my boots,” Bob said.
After nearly four decades of work though, Bob recently decided it was time to hang up those boots. He officially retired Jan. 14, and he will be honored at the Miami County Conservation District’s annual meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Paola High School.
After studying ag business at Fort Hays State University, Bob started his career in 1983 in Marysville, Kan. After a year, he moved to the Lawrence field office, and by the late 1980s he had found his way back home to Miami County.
Bob grew up on a farm near Drexel, Mo., and he was familiar with the area. He became even more familiar with the farming community after marrying his wife Teresa, who grew up on a farm near Osawatomie.
“I married an Osawatomie farmer’s daughter,” Bob said with a smile.
Over the years, Bob spent countless hours helping local farmers establish grass waterways, terraces, erosion control practices and more.
The memories that stick out to Bob involve the people he met. He remembers one older gentlemen who kicked one of his colleagues off of his property. It was then Bob’s turn to pay the farmer a visit. Bob said the first thing he did was compliment the man on his Hereford cattle. The comment broke the ice, and the man ended up walking Bob all over his farm.
“I tried to relate to the farmers,” Bob said.
He also often used humor. One older farmer was intrigued by the laser level tool Bob was using on his property. Bob jokingly warned the farmer to be careful when looking at it because it could cut the top of his hat off.
“I try to make people laugh,” Bob said.
He took a similar approach while working with his colleagues, and he found himself chuckling recently when they dug up an old photo of Bob in his late 20s working at the Paola conservation field office at its previous location where the current Miami County Historical Museum is located in downtown.
“Look at that old computer,” Bob said as he stared at the photo in amusement.
Toward the end of his career, Bob found himself working more and more with landowners in urban places like Johnson County, where they were looking to implement things like high tunnels.
He said he’s learned that some of Miami County’s best soil is in the northern region, although it really just depends on the property.
“Our soil is a lot different in Miami County than in Iowa, where they have a big sponge to absorb extra rainfall,” Bob said.
“Here, if you have six inches of topsoil you are in good shape,” Bob said. “We’re lucky we’re in a high rainfall area.”
Bob said he’s also appreciative for all the help he’s received over the years, and for the conservation projects he’s been lucky to be a part of.
“All the conservation work I flagged out wouldn’t be possible if not for the conservation contractors that built the conservation projects,” Bob said.
Now that he’s retired, Bob said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, three daughters, and four grandchildren. Bob and Teresa recently built a new house and shed on 167 acres of Teresa’s family property west of Osawatomie, and he also owns 130 acres of his family’s property near Drexel.
