OSAWATOMIE - Due to a water main break at 12th Street and Trojan Drive, a boil water advisory was issued for part of the city of Osawatomie on the evening of Thursday, April 9.
The advisory, which was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) because the line break caused a loss of pressure in the system, was still active as of Friday afternoon, according to the city’s Facebook page.
Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to the KDHE release.
A city news release stated that crews worked through the night to locate, repair and notify residents of the water break and subsequent boil advisory. Water pressure was restored at about 1 a.m.
"Our crews took every precaution to maintain the quality of our water line, but the loss of pressure, scope of the repair, and hydrant flushing done afterwards may have inadvertently introduced contaminants into the line," the city posted on Facebook at about noon Friday. "A member of our crew is currently transporting water samples from the affected area to KDHE in Topeka for further testing, and we hope the advisory will be rescinded soon."
The city also reminded residents of the difference between a boil order and a boil advisory. A boil order means that contaminants have been confirmed to be present in a water line. A boil advisory means that contaminants may be present in the line but have not been confirmed, according to the post.
Due to the late hour of the notice, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office also issued a Code Red message that should have alerted affected residents who are signed up for the emergency notification service.
Until further notice, affected residents should take the following precautions:
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
