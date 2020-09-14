OSAWATOMIE - A boil water advisory that was issued for a portion of Osawatomie because of a water line break has been rescinded.
The advisory, which was for customers located north of 15th and Parker streets and all of Charles Street, has been lifted, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE issued the boil order Friday, Sept. 11, because the line break resulted in a loss of pressure in the city’s water supply system, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.