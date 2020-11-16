OSAWATOMIE – A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Osawatomie because of a water line break.
The advisory affects the area of the city west of 14th Street and north of Pacific Court and Hickory Lane, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. This advisory is not related to COVID-19.
KDHE issued the boil order Monday, Nov. 16, because a line break resulted in a loss of pressure in the city’s water supply system. The agency said failure to maintain adequate pressure in a water line may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and cause bacterial contamination.
KDHE officials said the advisory will remain in effect until conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. Only KDHE can rescind the advisory.
KDHE said customers in the effected area should take the following precautions until further notice:
• If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons will cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
