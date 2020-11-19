OSAWATOMIE – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the city of Osawatomie, the agency reported Thursday, Nov. 19.
The advisory was issued for the portion of the city west of 14th street and North of Pacific Court and Hickory Lane because of a loss of pressure in the system due to a line break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to KDHE.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the city of Osawatomie indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved, according to the release.
For consumer information, visit KDHE's PWS Consumer Information webpage:
http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm
