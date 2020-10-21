LOUISBURG — When they go to the polls, Louisburg USD 416 patrons will be asked to approve a bond proposal not to exceed $24 million that would include improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities.
The proposal also includes safety, security and technology improvements.
The bond question will be on the general election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 3, which also includes the presidential race as well as some national, state and local offices. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Advance voting by mail and in person is already underway.
The Louisburg USD 416 school board trimmed portions of a $34.5 million bond issue that failed to gain support in the Aug. 5 primary election to represent to district voters Nov. 3 on a smaller scale at $24 million.
At their August meeting, school board members eliminated the second question of the two-part proposal which called for construction of a new four-field, baseball/softball complex on school property. The board’s move cut $6.9 million from the overall proposal. The board made additional cuts to whittle the total to $24 million.
Items like roofs, HVAC systems, enhanced safety measures and other infrastructure needs remain in the proposal.
Roofs and HVAC systems are some of the bigger ticket items that remain in the bond that are in critical need of repair or replacement that could not be covered with capital outlay funds, according to school officials. Staff has to set out buckets every time it rains at Broadmoor Elementary because of the leaky, 40-year-old roof.
The air conditioning unit went out this summer at Louisburg Middle School, leaving no way to cool down the building. The building’s HVAC system was already on the needs list.
Building a high wind shelter and making parking lot improvements at the middle school remain in the bond proposal. The middle school is the only building in the district that does not have a dedicated high wind shelter, and improvements to the parking lot to redirect traffic flow will address a current safety concern of vehicles stacking up on busy Kansas Highway 68 during peak drop-off and pick-up times, school officials said.
The multipurpose room at the high school — which will serve as a physical education classroom, weight room, wrestling room, among other applications — remains in the bond. The current weight room, for example, is too small at a maximum occupancy of 24 people, and dangerous for students lifting weights or students who must pass through the room to access other parts of the building, school officials said. The multipurpose room would be available for community use when not being used by students.
Passage of the revised bond issue would raise the bond and interest mill levy from 2 mills to 9.75 mills.
Superintendent Brian Biermann and school board members said in August they are hopeful the community will remember that the same levy this past year was 21.5 mills before retirement of Rockville Elementary construction bond debt.
At 9.75 mills, Louisburg would still have the lowest bond and interest mill levy among all Frontier League schools as well as some other neighboring districts to the north.
Biermann and board members also are hopeful the bond will pass to address needs they say are critical to maintaining the type of facilities and educational opportunities for students that the community has come to expect.
Board members hope the community will see the potential savings represented by current low interest rates and the favorable bids that experts in the design and construction field have said the district could expect from contractors and subcontractors eager to return to work after losing business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
