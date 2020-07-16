OSAWATOMIE – An Osawatomie native has been selected as the new executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber’s board of directors announced Friday, July 3, that Kari Bradley is taking over as executive director. She succeeds Hitomi Lamirande, who announced her resignation in late May after serving three years as executive director.
Bradley is a graduate of Osawatomie High School and has worked for First Option Bank, Moon’s Hometown Market and the Osawatomie school district, according to the chamber.
“I am honored to have been selected as the new executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce,” Bradley said Friday, July 10, in the chamber’s weekly email update. “I am an enthusiastic Osawatomie resident who is looking forward to becoming even more active in this community.”
