It was a snowy day in the winter of 1962 when Paul Branson Sr. stepped off the train in Osawatomie as a 21-year-old ambitious newsman ready to start working for Web Hawkins at the Osawatomie Graphic.
Little did he know that over the course of the next six decades he would stick with the newspaper, working a variety of positions ranging from linotype operator to advertising manager.
He also met and married RoseMary Dempsey, and the couple will celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary in June.
Together they had two sons, Paul Jr., who passed away in 2014, and Greg, who still lives in Osawatomie. Both sons also pursued careers in the newspaper industry.
It was another snowy day on Thursday, Feb. 24, when Paul Branson Sr. walked into Little Town in Paola for a special celebration. Family members, friends and colleagues past and present all gathered to help celebrate Paul Branson Sr.’s 60th anniversary with the company.
Ownership of the Graphic changed hands over the years from the Hawkins family to the McLaughlin family to the current Bradley family of News-Press & Gazette. The paper itself merged into The Miami County Republic along with the Louisburg Herald in 2016. Still, Paul remained a constant in the newspaper office.
Today, Paul still comes into the Republic office once a week to help copy edit pages and type the Miami County Time Capsule by looking through old newspapers from 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago.
During his anniversary open house, Paul received many gifts, including a bronze statue of a newspaper man holding a special newspaper with the headline: “Paul Branson Sr. celebrates 60th anniversary.”
