PAOLA - First Baptist Church in Paola will be hosting a Life Building Weekend, Feb. 29 through March 1, led by evangelist/musician Scott Fraker.
Fraker has been an evangelist for 16 years and has also been singing with the music group Pierce Arrow in Branson, Mo., for 11 years, according to a news release.
The weekend begins with a concert on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and concludes on Sunday evening with a service at 6 p.m., according to the release.
Fraker will also be at the church on Sunday morning for Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and worship at 10:25 a.m.
A free will offering will be received during the concert, according to the release.
