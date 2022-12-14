Standing before Miami County commissioners, state legislators and key leaders in the mental health field both locally and at the state level, Undersheriff Matt Kelly recently made an impassioned plea for help.
Kelly explained how inmates with potential mental health issues have created safety and budget concerns at the Miami County Jail, and the sheriff’s office has already lost staff members because of the problem.
The county’s detention center was built in 2017 and was designed to house 96 inmates, but the current population rarely exceeds 40. Despite the extra space, Kelly said the jail is classified as an “indirect supervision” facility, which means most of the housing locations are double occupancy cells that are not directly monitored by cameras. The cameras monitor pods, not individual cells.
That creates issues, Kelly said, when dealing with an inmate with a potential mental health issue who requires more constant supervision. Those inmates are currently being held in one of nine booking cells, which are monitored by cameras and allow for individual isolation.
Kelly said the booking area, in essence, has been converted into a mental health ward.
“It was not designed as a mental health facility,” Kelly said, adding that the inmates are often violent and belligerent with the jail staff, even going so far as throwing feces.
“That puts our staff members at risk,” Kelly said. “They batter our staff to the point that they’ve been hospitalized.”
The added stress has created additional mental health issues with jail staff members, Kelly said.
“Recently, we lost two staff members who told us they ‘did not want to be yelled at for 12 hours a day’ anymore, and one had to be placed on medication just to continue coming to work,” Kelly said.
Many of the inmates are also from outside of Miami County but end up at the jail after committing a crime, such as battery, at the Osawatomie State Hospital, Kelly said.
“Once here, they are often ordered to have a competency hearing and, more times than not, will be ordered to Larned State Hospital,” Kelly said. “This poses another issue, as the wait time for that facility continues to grow. Meanwhile, the inmate who has been ordered to receive the competency evaluation deteriorates, as they often refuse to take their medication and have, at times, refused water or meal service. All the while, staff are placed in an untenable position of trying to take care of someone, who refused to take care of themselves, with little or no resources.”
Kelly used an example of seven real but unnamed inmates to illustrate how long they can be kept at the Miami County Jail while waiting for a competency evaluation at Larned.
Inmate A was in jail for 1,087 days, nearly three years.
“That is a long time for somebody to sit in our facility,” Kelly said.
When the jail population is 40 or less, the cost of housing that inmate is $117.72 a day, which does not include the cost of medication that the county also must provide. The total three-year cost of housing that inmate was $127,939.90, according to the handout Kelly provided at the meeting.
Inmate B was in jail for 761 days, Inmate C for 223 days, Inmate D for 622 days, Inmate E for 112 days, Inmate F for 171 days, and Inmate G for 438 days.
The total housing cost for all seven inmates was $401,874.34, not including medication.
That added medication cost can also be sizable. Kelly said that almost 52 percent of the current inmate population is on some sort of mental health medication, and nearly 13 percent of those inmates have violent tendencies.
“As you know, mental health medication costs an exorbitant amount of money,” Kelly said. “One has, and continues to, cost approximately $1,500 a month for one inmate. This is above and beyond all other expenses of housing and maintaining the inmate.”
When Kelly recently brought these numbers to the attention of the Miami County Commission, the county leaders helped organize a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7, with some of the key players who might be able to help find a solution to the problem.
Those in attendance at the Miami County Administration Building included Scott Brunner, deputy secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), which is responsible for the administration of the Osawatomie and Larned state hospitals.
Also present were Ashley Byram, the new superintendent of the Osawatomie State Hospital; Wes Cole, former Osawatomie State Hospital superintendent and current chair of the governor’s behavioral health services planning council; and Leslie Bjork, executive director of the Elizabeth Layton Center.
Newly-elected state representatives Carrie Barth and Fred Gardner attended in person, while state Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall and state senators Caryn Tyson and Molly Baumgardner called into the meeting on the phone.
Local leaders present included all five Miami County commissioners and the two new commissioner-elects, Sheriff Frank Kelly and Undersheriff Matt Kelly, Deputy County Attorney Sarah Stewart, Miami County Health Director Christena Beer and others.
“It’s, unfortunately, not an uncommon situation,” Brunner said, adding that KDADS has received similar concerns from Douglas County and others throughout the state.
Byram said the wait list to get into Larned State Hospital is currently 167, and she and Brunner confirmed that the average time for an inmate waiting to get into Larned for a competency evaluation is about 350 days.
Byram added that some competency evaluations can be done at the Osawatomie State Hospital (OSH) for inmates charged with less severe crimes, but OSH is not a state security hospital like Larned with isolated secure cells, so inmates charged with more serious offenses must be sent to Larned for competency evaluations.
Brunner said KDADS officials worked with the Legislature last session to modify statutes to allow for more mobile-based competency evaluations in jails where the inmates are located. The mobile evaluations have been implemented in five counties already, but Brunner said there are limitations to the program.
“A jail is not a therapeutic environment,” Brunner said.
Sheriff Frank Kelly asked Brunner if the state has considered building a Larned-like facility on the east side of the state.
“This is never going to go away for these jails unless we have the capacity to get them [inmates with mental health concerns] where they need to be,” Frank Kelly said.
Brunner said the state has most recently looked at building a regional 50-bed state hospital facility in Sedgwick County most likely near Wichita because there is a larger population there dealing with the same issues.
Brunner also said staffing is an ongoing issue at Larned. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Larned’s capacity was reduced from 90 to 72. The facility has since regained its funding for 90 beds, but Brunner said they don’t have the staff to reopen the additional beds.
Sen. Baumgardner said that is unacceptable, adding that the state Legislature has fully funded KDADS. Baumgardner said if KDADS can’t get Larned back to 90 beds, then the local counties that are stuck housing the inmates on waiting lists should be compensated.
“That funding should be flowing to the locals,” Baumgardner said. “Scott, with all due respect, you need to jump right on that.”
Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts agreed with that sentiment.
“Our local taxpayers are really paying for the housing for Osawatomie State Hospital and Larned,” Roberts said.
At one point during the meeting, Miami County Commissioner George Pretz directly asked Brunner if the state is going to reimburse Miami County for the daily costs of the inmates.
Brunner said he can’t make that decision himself, but he will bring the county’s concerns to the KDADS secretary and governor’s office.
“We’re spending everything we’ve been appropriated to fund the staff that we have,” Brunner said.
He also said he looks forward to continuing to keep an open dialogue with county officials to help map out a solution.
“We’ll be at the table with you to work through these issues,” Brunner said.
Sen. Tyson pointed out that the money does not address the main issue with the inmates, and she asked if cameras could be added to some of the other cells at the Miami County Detention Center to free up the booking area.
Sheriff’s office personnel said they would look into that possibility.
Sen. Baumgardner also pointed out that finding ways to allow a medical provider to forcefully administer medication to inmates at the jail is also not a viable solution.
“Medicating someone is not providing treatment,” Baumgardner said. “Medication alone is not going to be the solution.”
Miami County Health Director Christena Beer, who has previous experience as a corrections nurse, agreed there are many components to this issue, and solutions will have to be multifaceted.
Beer suggested establishing a local task force to see what changes can be made locally and what interventions can be put into place to stop some of these issues from happening in the first place.
“I would like to see us take an up-stream approach,” Beer said.
Cole also emphasized the importance of collaboration at the local level to find a solution.
“I think it’s very important here in Miami County for us to all to come together,” Cole said. “The most important thing is us working together as a community.”
