One bridge project has started and three culvert replacements have been completed in the county.
A stretch of 319th Street, about one third of a mile east of Pleasant Valley Road, is now closed for a bridge replacement project, the county’s Road and Bridge Department reported Wednesday, June 30.
The project is scheduled for 120 working days, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 10, according to the county.
The county’s official detour route for the bridge project is 319th Street to Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Road to 323rd Street, 323rd Street to Pressonville Road, and Pressonville Road to 319th Street.
Road and Bridge also reported Wednesday two Lone Star Road culvert replacement projects located a half mile north of 287th Street and just south of Kansas Highway 68 are finished and Lone Star has reopened.
A culvert replacement project on 299th Street, 500 feet east of Victory Road, also has been completed and that road has reopened, according to Road and Bridge.
