PAOLA — Santa Claus should have no trouble spotting Paola while flying overhead on Christmas Eve thanks to the Martell family.
Their home, located appropriately for the holiday season on the north end of Holly Lane, boasts a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s.
Their front and side yard is blanketed with towering colorful Christmas trees, illuminated messages of “Joy” and “Merry Christmas,” and even a penguin flying a helicopter.
Butch and Amanda Martell’s eye-popping tribute to the holiday season is the result of a tradition that began 18 years ago when they were just starting out in New Hampshire.
“It began with two moving deer that we bought at a CVS Pharmacy,” Amanda said. “We still have them.”
It didn’t take long for their collection to grow, though, and Amanda admits her husband’s love of Christmas is what fueled their desire to add new pieces of holiday décor each year.
“Butch loves Christmas,” Amanda said. “It’s always been his favorite holiday.”
For Butch, the holiday is filled with personal family memories. He grew up in Boston, and his father was born on Ellis Island after his grandmother immigrated from Poland, fleeing just before Hitler’s invasion.
The Martells have several family holiday heirlooms from Butch’s childhood, including his grandmother’s hollowed out eggs covered in felt. They even still use the same tree topper Butch bought when he was 18 and just starting out in the world.
When they moved to Paola 12 years ago, they began setting up their holiday display at their home on Osage Street. It’s since been transplanted to their home on Holly Lane, where they’ve resided the past eight years.
Wherever they go, it won’t be hard for local residents to find them. Their current display is easily visible to drivers passing by on U.S. Highway 169, and Amanda said there is always a steady stream of vehicles slowly driving by each night, with some stopping to take pictures.
Sometimes, Amanda likes to spend a relaxing evening just looking out the window and watching community members drive by, enjoying their display.
That’s the fun part, Amanda said, but the hard work really begins around the beginning of November when the family members start planning out the display. Butch and Amanda get help from their 15-year-old son, Johnson, and 8-year-old daughter, Olivia.
Some of the décor pieces are handmade by Butch, including the American flag and a New England Patriots logo. Others are gifts from family members, like the penguin flying a helicopter. And some were even donated by community members who wanted to contribute to the annual display.
While the end result is magnificent, Amanda said it’s not always easy getting everything set up just perfect, including a wiring system that is all triggered by one remote switch. In fact, some neighbors may have heard some colorful language coming from the front yard during Butch’s setup process.
“He’s from Boston, he behaves differently,” Amanda said with a chuckle. “He talks fast, walks fast and swears good.”
Community members, though, have embraced the Martells, and Amanda said people are constantly giving them compliments about the home. In previous years, some have even offered money to help offset the annual cost of the display.
Amanda said they aren’t interested in profiting from the display, but it did give them an idea to start collecting funds for a local cause. Last year, a collection jar was set up in the front yard, and it raised about $140 for the Paola Dog Park. This year, there is a donation jar for the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
“The community is so gracious,” Amanda said. “They have a lot of appreciation for it.”
Amanda said the biggest gift for her though is hearing about how their family tradition has now become a tradition for other families throughout the region.
“They talk about bringing grandma from the nursing home or kids from out of town, and I love it,” Amanda said. “It’s meant to bring joy. It’s meant to put a smile on your face.”
