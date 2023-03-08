Broadmoor Elementary Principal Cindy Apple (center) gathered with some of her students during the Louisburg school’s Read Across Broadmoor Day in celebration of National Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2. Pictured with Apple are students (from left) Revel Ford, Alex Henderson, Adylinn Glasscock, Gabriel Claibourn, Madalyn Henderson, Haidyn Lake, Auggie Vance, Dallas Schnelle and Wyatt Dunn.
Broadmoor Elementary students (from left) Jax Plekowski, Jace Parks and Hannah Minster read together during Read Across Broadmoor Day on Thursday, March 2, at the Louisburg school in celebration of National Read Across America Day.
Broadmoor Elementary Principal Cindy Apple (center) gathered with some of her students during the Louisburg school’s Read Across Broadmoor Day in celebration of National Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2. Pictured with Apple are students (from left) Revel Ford, Alex Henderson, Adylinn Glasscock, Gabriel Claibourn, Madalyn Henderson, Haidyn Lake, Auggie Vance, Dallas Schnelle and Wyatt Dunn.
Submitted photo
Broadmoor Elementary Principal Cindy Apple (center) gathered with some of her students during the Louisburg school’s Read Across Broadmoor Day in celebration of National Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2. Pictured with Apple are students (from left) Revel Ford, Alex Henderson, Adylinn Glasscock, Gabriel Claibourn, Madalyn Henderson, Haidyn Lake, Auggie Vance, Dallas Schnelle and Wyatt Dunn.
Submitted photo
In the spirit of Dr. Seuss, Broadmoor Elementary students Giano Johnson and Jaxsen Pennington portrayed Thing 1 and Thing 2 during Read Across Broadmoor Day on Thursday, March 2.
Submitted photo
Broadmoor Elementary Principal Cindy Apple greets students arriving at the Louisburg school on Thursday, March 2, for Read Across Broadmoor Day in celebration of National Read Across America Day.
Submitted photo
Broadmoor Elementary student Audrey Herman finds a quiet corner in which to read during Read Across Broadmoor Day.
Submitted photo
Broadmoor Elementary students (from left) Jax Plekowski, Jace Parks and Hannah Minster read together during Read Across Broadmoor Day on Thursday, March 2, at the Louisburg school in celebration of National Read Across America Day.
LOUISBURG — A favorite pair of pajamas, a yummy dessert and a good book to read.
Students at Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg had all the ingredients they needed for DEAR (Drop Everything and Read) time when the entire school population stopped what they were doing and read on Thursday, March 2.
“To celebrate Read Across America, we had a Read Across Broadmoor day,” Broadmoor Principal Cindy Apple said in an email.
March 2 is National Read Across America Day, established in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA) to help get kids excited about reading. The day occurs each year on March 2 — the birthday of famous children’s book author Dr. Seuss.
"Our day of Reading Across Broadmoor was great," Apple said. "The students had fun with the various activities, decorations, and they loved the special Thing 1 and Thing 2 dessert our kitchen staff provided. We made some fun memories while encouraging our students to read."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.