LOUISBURG – Broadmoor Elementary’s Parade of Hearts is entering its final weekend.
The year-end school activity is intended to share what students have learned about the social-emotional learning curriculum 7 Mindsets with their families and the community.
Each class at Broadmoor created a heart representing one of the 7 Mindsets, which are: Everything is Possible, Passion First, We are Connected, 100% Accountable, Attitude of Gratitude, Live to Give and The Time is Now.
The 7 Mindsets curriculum has been adopted by Louisburg USD 416 and other school districts across the U.S. and internationally.
The mindsets provide a foundation for resilience, motivation and meaning in life, writes Sara McIntire, school social worker at Broadmoor Elementary. In the email, McIntire said the mindsets foundation promotes self-determination, self-awareness, improved academic success and greater confidence and engagement.
“It is an approach that has the potential to positively impact not just students, but our staff, families and community,” McIntire said.
With help from Becky Bowes, executive director of the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce, the Broadmoor students’ hearts are featured in the windows of 21 Louisburg businesses.
“Students and their families have been invited to find all the hearts, all the while learning more about the businesses in our community,” McIntire said.
Participating students will be entered into a drawing for family fun prizes donated by local businesses, she said.
The public has an opportunity to hunt for the hearts through this weekend. They will be on display until Monday, May 23.
“Broadmoor students had a great time creatively expressing what the mindsets mean to them,” McIntire said.
