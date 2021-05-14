PAOLA — Emily Burgdorf decided to leave a great job as director of the Paola Free Library for one she believes is even more rewarding — motherhood.
Burgdorf started as the library’s youth services director in 2013 and later became the director when Rosy King retired in 2016 after serving 27 years in the position.
But when Burgdorf’s son Charlie was born in June 2019, she immediately began thinking about becoming a stay-at-home parent.
“It was a very hard decision to make because I love my job, but time goes so fast, and I want to spend as much time with my son while he still wants to spend time with me,” Burgdorf said. “I probably would have made the decision sooner if it had not been for the pandemic. I stayed a little longer than I would have otherwise because I did not want to abandon the staff here in the middle of this crisis. I think now is a good time to turn the leadership role over to a new person with fresh ideas and the energy to help the library recover from a very difficult year.”
Knowing that Burgdorf was planning to leave, library and city leaders began searching for her replacement earlier this year, and an interview process led to Rachael Hissong of Lawrence being selected as the new director.
Burgdorf’s last official day as director was March 5, and Hissong’s official first day was March 29.
“I have been meeting with Rachael since she accepted the job, and I think she is a perfect fit,” Burgdorf said. “She was the director at Oskaloosa for four years and did wonderful things there, and she also has experience working in a public school system.”
Some of Burgdorf’s fondest memories of the library involve working with young people. She’s especially proud of the Teen Advisory Board she began in 2013.
“I had a small group of teens and one of the leaders said to me, ‘I can’t get elected to things at school, but this is my thing.’ I felt so privileged to provide the opportunity for her to shine, and shine she did,” Burgdorf said.
Events with younger children, including story times and summer reading program activities, are a few of the things Burgdorf said she will miss the most.
Still, Burgdorf is happy with her decision, and she and her husband plan to take a lot of camping trips with their son.
“I also plan to volunteer at local libraries, and I hope to participate in parent groups and take some online classes,” Burgdorf said. “I will eventually go back to work in a library setting at some point, I’m just not sure when.”
Burgdorf was the guest of honor at the April 6 meeting of the Paola Free Library Board of Directors, during which board members presented her with a parting gift and wished her well.
Burgdorf’s son Charlie helped her open the gift, which was a framed picture of the library.
“I miss it already,” she said.
