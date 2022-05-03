PAOLA – Surveillance footage and an attentive police detective recently led to the arrest of a burglary suspect in Paola.
At about 3:50 p.m. April 28, the suspect reportedly gained entry to Building A of Applewood Apartments, which was under construction at the time at 507 Baptiste Drive, and stole about $4,500 worth of tools, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
During the investigation, surveillance footage was obtained. While actively working the case at about 1 p.m. April 29, Detective Zachary Mathies conducted a vehicle stop after observing a man matching the surveillance footage, according to the release.
The suspect was identified as Brett Douglass Greene of Gardner, and items from the burglary were found in the vehicle, according to the release.
Greene was booked into the Miami County Jail on two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and other motor vehicle offenses.
