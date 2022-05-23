Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies established a perimeter and notified residents while searching for a burglary suspect east of Spring Hill on the afternoon of Sunday, May 22, but the man has not yet been apprehended.
Deputies were initially called to the area of 239th Street and Victory Road in response to a report of trespassing that turned into burglary, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
A white Ford F-250 with a male driver and female passenger fled the area and hit another occupied vehicle before continuing to flee, according to the release.
The vehicle crashed in the area of Renner Road south of 223rd Street, and both suspects fled on foot. The female passenger was taken into custody by deputies, but the male driver was not found.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’11” and 250 pounds. He has short red hair and a red beard. He was wearing grey sweat pants and a dark colored shirt. He was last seen running east from the vehicle, and he may have sustained injuries based on evidence at the scene, according to the release.
Deputies searched for multiple hours, but the perimeter was eventually broken when the suspect could not be located.
“We continue to receive tips and will continue to follow up on them,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. “Deputies will remain in the area looking for him. Please call if you see anything or would like an area checked on your property.”
Residents who think they see the suspect are urged to not approach and instead call 911.
