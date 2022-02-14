Open burning will be banned Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Miami County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for Tuesday in several counties in eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
Mark Whelan, the county's emergency management coordinator, announced the open burn ban in an email at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the NWS.
NWS said southern winds of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph, are expected Tuesday, and any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.