PAOLA – Open burning is not permitted in Miami County on Wednesday, March 2, due to windy conditions, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said dry conditions and occasional wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph on Wednesday will lead to “very high fire danger.”
NWS said winds should stay in the 10 to 20 mph range, and the occasional stronger gusts will make for dangerous fire conditions. Rapid growth will be possible with any fire that ignites, according to NWS.
