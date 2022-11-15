OSAWATOMIE — Ashley Byram feels right at home as the new superintendent of the Osawatomie State Hospital.
Byram has spent the past 15 years serving the state hospital in a variety of roles, including social work specialist and supervisor, behavioral health program manager, and director of social services. She also worked outside of the state hospital for two years as a social worker at Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Hospital in Gardner, according to a news release.
In March, she was promoted to assistant superintendent, and in October she was appointed as the new superintendent by Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Laura Howard.
“We are excited to have Ashley, an accomplished senior-level professional with years of valuable experience, join us in this new role,” said Scott Brunner, KDADS Deputy Secretary for Hospitals and Facilities. “Ashley has been a key member of the leadership team at OSH during the effort to lift the moratorium on voluntary admissions, keep serving patients through the COVID-19 pandemic, and work on common processes between the state mental health hospitals. Her innovative ideas and leadership will guide the hospital to realize best practices and services for its residents.”
Byram said it helps that she is familiar with both the state hospital and the community. She grew up in Fontana and graduated from Spring Hill High School.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in social work from Kansas State University in 2005 and then went on to earn a master’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas in 2010.
During her tenure at the state hospital, Byram has taken a leadership role as an instructor for various training courses, including Therapeutic Options and Crisis Prevention, SSI/SSDI, Outreach, Access and Recovery (SOAR), and the Crisis Prevention Institute.
Byram said that during the training courses, staff members learn how to utilize de-escalation techniques and strategies while working with patients.
Byram said her goals as superintendent include getting the state hospital more involved with the community. She plans to continue to emphasize the importance of the state hospital’s citizens advisory board, and she looks forward to participating in community activities.
The hospital grounds were bustling with activity Saturday, Nov. 5, during its annual State Hospital Day. The event featured the second annual Run the Hill 5K, as well as walking tours, a display of historical artifacts, and a greenhouse sale.
Byram said another goal is putting more emphasis on the hospital’s supportive employment program, which gives patients the opportunity to learn how to make a resume and conduct an interview and possibly even get a job at the state hospital.
Byram said 14 patients currently are enrolled on the grounds in jobs related to housekeeping, kitchen work and more.
“We have seen an improvement in their behavior and motivation,” Byram said.
Byram acknowledged that one of the challenges at the state hospital is dealing with the aging facilities, something that became apparent recently when the entire campus lost power for about 30 minutes due to issues with the onsite power plant.
Still, Byram said she is excited about the updates that have already been done throughout the campus, as well as planned improvements, such as the extensive renovation project set to begin at the Biddle Building on campus.
Byram said when she first started working at the state hospital, she never realized this would be where she would want to remain throughout her career, but she fell in love with the campus and the people.
“Once you get here, this place becomes a part of you,” Byram said.
In her new leadership role, Byram said she will strive to make sure that welcoming atmosphere does not go away.
“It’s always been a very home-like environment, and I want it to be that way for others,” she said.
Byram’s appointment to the superintendent position comes after the departure of former Superintendent Kristin Feeback in October 2021. Parsons State Hospital Superintendent and State Hospital Commissioner Mike Dixon was named to lead the hospital in an interim role until a permanent replacement was found.
