LOUISBURG — Incumbent Bruce Caldwell defeated challenger Linda Hipp 125 votes to 112 votes to retain his Position 3 seat in the only contested Louisburg school board race Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to unofficial election results.
“I am excited to continue to support the Louisburg community and my hometown as an elected school board member,” Caldwell said. “I will continue to push for excellence across our school district to support each student and staff member in a safe, enriching learning environment.”
Hipp conceded the race but not her desire to see the school district continue to strive for excellence.
“Running for Louisburg school board was an honor,” Hipp said. “While I did not win a seat at the table I consider this an invaluable experience. Individuals opened their home to me, offered words of wisdom and encouragement and shared their greatest concerns. Because of those concerns this conversation must continue.
“Our leaders will need our voices and our students will need our support as we navigate through the struggles currently impacting schools across the country,” she said. “School staff need to know we stand with them, not only striving for the success and well-being of the student but also for the well-being of our staff.”
Hipp thanked Louisburg community members for their support and encouraged them to remain engaged in the school district.
“I look forward to a community engaged with me as we continue to ask for Louisburg school district to be the best it can be,” Hipp said. “As community members we must champion the success of our students.”
Incumbents ran unopposed in the other school board races.
Robert Vohs received 45 votes (97.83 percent) compared to one write-in vote for Position 1.
Lanny Smith received 135 votes (89.4 percent) compared to 16 write-in votes for Position 2.
Jacob Vickrey received 718 votes (90.09 percent) compared to 79 write-in votes for the at-large position.
Election results will not be made official until after the Nov. 15 canvass.
