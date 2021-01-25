PAOLA – Callers overwhelmed the Miami County Health Department’s phone system Monday morning as they attempted to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine as the county kicks off Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination rollout with its first scheduled vaccine clinic slated for Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The health department set up a COVID-19 vaccination line so starting Monday, Jan. 25, individuals could schedule an appointment for a vaccine clinic by calling (913) 755-5185. The vaccinations are by appointment only.
Appointments are being made on a first-come-first-serve basis by calling the scheduling line, and by 9 a.m. Monday, the health department reported the scheduling line was down.
“Due to the sheer volume of calls received to schedule COVID-19 vaccine, the scheduling line is temporarily down. To make an appointment, please call our main line at 913-294-2431. Once all appointment slots are filled for the upcoming clinics, scheduling will be closed until additional time slots are made available with additional receipt of vaccine,” Miami County Health Department reported about 9 a.m. in a post on its Facebook page.
By late morning, all 440 appointments had been filled.
The health department’s Jan. 27 vaccine clinic will take place at the Miami County Health Department, according to a health department news release.
