SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Police Department’s annual report shows there was an increase in calls for service in 2021 compared to each of the two previous years.
Police Chief Cindy Henson gave the annual report during the Feb. 10 Spring Hill City Council meeting.
The report shows there were 7,990 calls for service in 2021, compared to 6,285 calls for service in 2020 and 7,045 in 2019.
Criminal reports of battery and drug arrests both saw large increases in 2021. Battery reports increased from 42 in 2020 to 61 in 2021. Drug arrests increased from 26 in 2020 to 40 in 2021.
Henson said 33 of the 61 reported batteries were domestic batteries, which was an uptick from previous years.
High lethality cases also increased from five to 14, and Henson said that is related to the increase in domestic violence cases. Those are incidents in which a victim is determined to be at a high risk for future injury and is offered help from a service such as Safehome, Henson said.
There were 50 reported auto burglaries in 2021, which was one less than the 51 reported in 2020 but much higher than the 16 reported in 2019. Regular burglaries also increased from 11 in 2020 to 17 in 2021, both of which are higher than the four reported in 2019.
Henson said open garages accounted for several of the burglaries.
There was some good news in the report. There were no reported robberies for the second straight year, and auto thefts decreased from 14 in 2020 to nine in 2021.
As for response time, Henson said the department averages about 3 minutes and 34 seconds, which has been consistent year to year.
Henson also reviewed the traffic statistics. Total traffic stops decreased from 1,572 in 2020 to 1,272 in 2021, but traffic citations increased from 466 in 2020 to 592 in 2021.
There was one traffic fatality in 2021 compared to zero in 2020, and injury accidents increased from nine in 2020 to 16 in 2021. Non-injury accidents increased from 73 in 2020 to 78 in 2021 but were not nearly at the level of 2019 when there were 99.
DUI enforcement also increased from 24 in 2020 to 39 in 2021.
