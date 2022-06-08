The list of candidates has been set for county commission and city council seats up for election in Miami County.
All three county commission races feature two candidates who will face off in the Aug. 2 primary.
Incumbent Phil Dixon will face challenger Jene Vickrey for the District No. 1 seat. Both candidates are Louisburg Republicans.
Incumbent Tyler Vaughan and challenger Dan Mattox, both Spring Hill Republicans, are vying for the District No. 4 seat.
Incumbent Danny Gallagher and challenger Keith Diediker, both Paola Republicans, are the candidates for the District No. 5 seat.
The county treasurer position also will be on the ballot in the August primary.
County Treasurer Tricia Lee, a Paola Republican, is running unopposed.
A number of township offices and precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions will be on the primary ballot. See the complete list on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website, www.miamicountyks.org.
CITY
Four city council seats, two in Paola and two in Louisburg, are nonpartisan races that will be featured on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The Paola City Council Precinct No. 2 seat held by Trent Upshaw and the Precinct No. 4 seat held by LeAnne Shields are up for election. Both incumbents are unopposed.
On the Louisburg City Council, the Precinct No. 1 seat held by Scott Margrave is up for election, as is the Precinct No. 2 seat held by Tiffany Ellison.
Margrave is running unopposed.
Ellison will face two challengers, Andrew Hammar and Kevin Roche, in November. Even though the race features three candidates, a primary is not necessary. County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said four or more candidates are needed to require a primary for a council position in order to narrow the field ahead of the general election.
STATE
Two of the three Kansas House seats that represent portions of Miami County have multiple candidates, with only a couple of days left to file.
Incumbent Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, and challenger Carrie Barth, a Baldwin City Republican, have filed for the House District 5 seat. The district represents a portion of the city of Osawatomie and the townships of Mound, Osawatomie, Stanton and a portion of Valley. It also represents parts of Anderson, Franklin and Linn counties.
Incumbent Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, and challenger Nina Fricke, a Bucyrus Democrat, have filed in the House District 6 race. The district represents the communities of Bucyrus, Fontana, Hillsdale, Louisburg, Paola and a portion of Osawatomie, as well as the townships of Miami, Middle Creek, Osage, Paola, Richland, Sugar Creek, Ten Mile, Wea and portions of Marysville and Valley.
Incumbent Rep. Adam Thomas, an Olathe Republican, was running unopposed for the House District 26 seat as of Tuesday, June 7. The district represents Spring Hill and part of Marysville Township in Miami County.
The deadline to file for state House of Representatives seats is noon June 10. The deadline was pushed back from June 1 because of a delay in finalizing the state redistricting map.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, and Rep. Steven Johnson, a Republican from Assaria in Saline County, will face off in the race for the state treasurer’s office. The deadline to file in this race was noon June 1.
The deadline to change party affiliation ahead of the Aug. 2 primary is noon June 10. The state recognizes three parties — Republican, Democrat and Libertarian. Unaffiliated voters can declare a party affiliation through Aug. 2 by filling out an affidavit at the County Clerk/Election Office in the county administration building in Paola or at the poll on Aug. 2.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT
Though most of the Aug. 2 primary ballot will be geared for Republican voters, Democrats will have an opportunity to vote in the primary.
Registered voters, both affiliated and unaffiliated, can weigh in on a constitutional amendment question on the Aug. 2 primary ballot regarding the regulation of abortion. See the County Clerk/Election Office’s Facebook page to read the full language of the amendment.
The last day to register to vote is July 12, and advance voting by mail and in-person for the primary begins July 13.
More election information, including a complete list of all the national, state, county and city positions on the ballot this year, can be found on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website.
