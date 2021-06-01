Most local school board and city council seats up for election in 2021 will be contested as the list of candidates for those positions has been set. The election filing deadline was noon Tuesday, June 1.
Miami County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White confirmed Tuesday afternoon that none of the contested school and city races in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg will require a primary in August. The general election is Nov. 2.
The following is the list of candidates:
SCHOOL BOARD
Osawatomie USD 367
Position 1: Connie Hebert and Kristal Powell.
Position 4: Kelly Daggett and Jeff Dorsett.
Position 5: Richard Fisher Jr., Heather Poage and Gordon Schrader.
Position 6: Marsha Adams and Shay Hanysak.
Paola USD 368
Position 2: Scott Golubski, Frederick Poetter and Michael Yocam.
Position 4: Kelly Franke and Connor McDonald.
Position 6: Michelle Latto.
Louisburg USD 416
Position 3: Doug Shane and Jo Erin Stuteville.
Position 4: Sari Antisdel, Michael Phillips and Dan Smith.
Position 5: Jim Foote and Bill Mize.
Position 6: Jennifer Goodman, Matthew Mercer and Kelli White.
CITY
Louisburg
Mayor: Donna Cook.
Council Precinct 3: George Bazin and Clint Ernst.
Osawatomie
Mayor: Mark Govea and Nick Hampson.
Council Precinct 1: Kenny Diehm and Brant Johnson.
Council Precinct 2: Jon-Michael Brand and Kirk Wright.
Council Precinct 3: Dale Bratton, Jeff Walmann and Daniel West.
Council Precinct 4: Tammy Filipin.
Paola
Mayor: Leigh House.
Council Precinct 1: Luke DeGrande and Dave Smail.
Council Precinct 3: Kim Boehm and Kathy Peckman.
Fontana
City Council: George Hall.
OTHER FILINGS
Hillsdale Improvement District: Bryttany Byrd, Julie Lewis-Bell and Cody Weaver.
Marais Des Cygnes Extension District: Jennifer Haley, Lisa Wilson and Lyle Wobker.
