LOUISBURG – A car crashed into a Louisburg home late in the evening on Sunday, April 2, but the driver is expected to survive, and the home’s occupants were not injured.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 11:23 p.m. Sunday regarding an injury crash near the intersection of N. 14th Street and Elm Street in Louisburg, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
As emergency personnel were responding to the scene, it was learned that a vehicle had struck a residence. When members of Louisburg Police Department arrived on scene, they located a victim outside the vehicle. That victim was transported to a local area hospital by Miami County Emergency Medical Services with critical injuries, but is expected to survive, according to the release.
The preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle, a 2017 Toyota RAV4, was traveling south on Elm Street at a high rate of speed. Shortly before N. 14th Street, the vehicle failed to maneuver a slight curve in the roadway and entered a side yard. The vehicle then went across N. 14th Street, struck an Evergy ground transformer, went airborne, struck the residence, including the roof, and ejected the driver. Impairment is believed to be a contributing factor, along with the speed, according to the release.
Significant damage was caused to the residence and the vehicle, and power was lost for an extended period of time while the scene was active. The residence was occupied at the time of the crash, but the occupants were not injured, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the crash, or who has video surveillance, are encouraged to contact the Miami County Sheriff's Office at (913) 294-3232.
The crash is being investigated by the Louisburg Police Department, Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
