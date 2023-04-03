230405_mr_crash_01

A car crashed into a Louisburg home late in the evening on Sunday, April 2. The driver suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive. The home’s occupants were not injured.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 11:23 p.m. Sunday regarding an injury crash near the intersection of N. 14th Street and Elm Street in Louisburg, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

