PAOLA — A car show scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 11, at New Century Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Paola will benefit the Cops for Tots program at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Registration and staging for the show will take place from 8 to 10 a.m., and the registration fee is $20. The car show is open to all makes, models and years, according to a news release.
Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. at the dealership, which is located at 807 Baptiste Drive in Paola.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend, and lunch will be available, according to the release.
For more information, contact John Meeks at (913) 748-6826 or Bill Norton at (816) 721-6305.
Proceeds from the car show will benefit Cops for Tots.
Cops for Tots began in 1995 as a tribute, dedicated to the memory of Sheriff Ken Davis. The program reaches hundreds of children each year, not only through the Angel Tree program that delivers Christmas gifts to children in need but also by providing assistance to children throughout the year and helping to stock local food pantries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.