OSAWATOMIE — Mitch Joles stood near a track where his daughters, Bethany, 9, and Kaley, 7, were riding stuffed animals around an oval course at Osawatomie High School.
“This ride is new. It’s pretty cool. This is the closest thing we have to a real (outdoor) carnival,” Joles said of the Osawatomie Partners In Education (PIE) Carnival. The fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 29, featured activities, games, inflatables, a silent auction and raffle items.
The event took place in both of the high school’s gymnasiums, which where filled with parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and lots and lots of smiling kids.
“The $20 wristband is a great idea,” Joles said. “It gives you access to everything.”
He pointed to tables filled with items where people were writing down their bids for the silent auction.
“And it helps the schools,” the Osawatomie resident said of the fundraiser. “There’s a lot to like about this carnival.”
Lauren Bratton watched her 9-year-old nephew Bryer Russell toss a ring around a 2-liter bottle of A&W Root Beer, while his sister, Rylea, 6, waited for her turn at the ring toss. Bratton said the kids always enjoy the carnival.
“We have been waiting for this all week,” she said.
Austin Shipley cradled a box of cupcakes and a 2-liter bottle of pop that his daughters, Kaley, 9, and Jacelyn, 6, had won. The girls were standing in line at the bumper cars, Kaley’s favorite attraction.
Shipley adjusted the items he was holding.
“The carnival is great, and everybody leaves here with groceries,” he said.
Co-President Ivy Cole said PIE raises about $20,000 per year to put toward its programs and projects that benefit Osawatomie USD 367 schools, students and teachers.
PIE provides thousands of dollars’ worth of new books for libraries in all district schools; provides college scholarships for graduating Osawatomie High School seniors; has helped obtain grant funding for new technology in classrooms; helps provide classrooms with instructional and pod supplies and special equipment for grades K-12.
The organization also sponsors the popular breakfast and lunch for grandparents and family nights during book fairs; helps coordinate and support the Osawatomie Business Partners program linking local businesses and classrooms; coordinates Trojan Nation; helps pay for spring bowling and field trips; and helps provide schoolwide assemblies and counseling programs teaching respect, personal health and safety and responsibility.
Osawatomie Superintendent Justin Burchett said he’s very appreciative of everything PIE does for USD 367, and that the group’s work benefits every school in the district.
