Mike Hursey loves food.
Whether he’s urging people to buy from local farmers, teaching a local food class at Johnson County Community College, attending a cooking school in Italy or promoting the Slow Food philosophy, Hursey finds joy in a hearty meal.
There’s always something cooking at Hursey’s Casa Somerset Bed and Breakfast, so when the COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc on everyone’s lives, Hursey felt like the best way for him to help is to do what he does best.
“I just wanted to get people fed,” Hursey said. “I’m all about food, everyone knows that.”
Hursey decided to cook up a large amount of slow-roasted spare ribs and deliver 40 pounds to first responders at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, 40 pounds to medical staff at the Miami County Medical Center, 40 pounds to officers at the Paola Police Department and another 40 pounds to Osawatomie Mayor Mark Govea to be distributed throughout his community.
“Christine and I appreciate what they do protecting our county, putting their life on the line daily,” Hursey said of the law enforcement officers. “Thanks so much for what you do.”
Hursey also praised the local health care workers.
“They are so brave and taking care of our community, fighting an enemy they can’t see,” Hursey said. “Thanks so much from Casa Somerset.”
