The Cass County (Mo.) Health Department has confirmed its first presumptive-positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cass County.
The case is located in Drexel, Mo., southeast of Louisburg, and the patient is currently in-home isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a news release from the health department.
The Cass County Health Department (CCHD) is continuing to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to the release.
The CCHD said it would not provide additional information about the patient.
