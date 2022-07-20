Longhorns, Highlanders, Gelbviehs, OH MY! New this year, is the “Cattle Around the World Night” at the Miami County Fair.
On Wednesday, July 27, we will be hosting a fun educational opportunity for all ages! The “Cattle Around the World Night” will be partnered with the annual Kids Night that takes place at 8 p.m. in Building No. 5.
This event will allow attendees to learn about different cattle breeds that are in the Miami County area. Not only will the 4-Hers and FFA members be presenting about their own cattle projects and what breeds they show, but we have invited different beef producers in Miami County, who have unique cattle herds, to bring in their cattle.
Please join us for this new and fun event! We look forward to seeing all of you at the Miami County Fair, July 23-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.